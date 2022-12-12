The Global Industrial Chocolate Market is expected to grow by $2699.24 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312105/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial chocolate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate, rising demand for ruby chocolates, and technological innovations in the industrial chocolate supply chain.



The industrial chocolate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Confectionery

• Biscuits and bakery products

• Dairy and desserts

• Ice creams and frozen items

• Cereals and others



By Application

• Milk chocolate

• Dark chocolate

• White chocolate



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chocolate market growth during the next few years. Also, personalization and mass customization and the growing popularity of clean-label chocolate will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial chocolate market covers the following areas:

• Industrial chocolate market sizing

• Industrial chocolate market forecast

• Industrial chocolate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial chocolate market vendors that include Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Puratos Group NV, and The Hershey Co.. Also, the industrial chocolate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



