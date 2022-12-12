The Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market is expected to grow by $41.94 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076114/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the energy retrofit systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for energy efficiency, customization of automation and building control systems, and the growing construction sector.



The energy retrofit systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Product

• HVAC retrofit

• Envelope

• LED retrofit lighting



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the incorporation of building automation systems (BASS) as one of the prime reasons driving the energy retrofit systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of light-emitting diode (LED) lights and the growing use of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the energy retrofit systems market covers the following areas:

• Energy retrofit systems market sizing

• Energy retrofit systems market forecast

• Energy retrofit systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy retrofit systems market vendors that include AECOM, Ameresco Inc., Chevron Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dow Inc., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, National LED Inc., Ocean Insight, Orion Energy Systems Inc., Redaptive Inc., Renew Energy Partners LLC, ROI Energy Solutions Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Signify NV, and Trane Technologies Plc. Also, the energy retrofit systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________