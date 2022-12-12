Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size to Surpass USD 191.36 Million by 2030 at 7.60% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biological Safety Cabinet Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Biological Safety Cabinet Market Information by Type, Application, and End-Users - Forecast Till 2030", the market is projected to reach USD 191.36 Million by 2030 at 7.60% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

In biological research facilities and laboratories, biocontainment equipment, such as Biological Safety Cabinets, is typically utilized for the purpose of protecting both the individuals conducting the research and the environs in which they work. There are various different types of biological safety cabinets, including Class I, Class II, and Class III cabinets. The purpose of a Class I safe is to protect its occupants as well as the surrounding environment. The cabinet was not designed to protect products, and the ones that posed the most risk to samples were those classified as belonging to the first riskiest category. Due to the existence of infectious diseases and other potentially harmful organisms, laboratory research must take place in an atmosphere that offers some level of protection. Cabinets equipped with HEPA filters can be used to eliminate pathogenic bacteria and viruses.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 191.36 Million CAGR 7.60% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End-Users. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing risk of pandemic and viral infections across the globe Rising prevalence of chronic illness

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Esco Micro (Singapore)

Labconco (US)

The Baker Company (US)

Kewaunee Scientific (US)

NuAire (US)

Germfree Laboratories (US)

EUROCLONE (Italy)

Cruma (Spain)

Air Science (US)

Berner International (Germany)

BIOBASE (China)

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The market for biological safety cabinets has been bolstered by the rising concern over the spread of pandemics and other viral illnesses around the world. These days, epidemics and contagious diseases are on the rise at an alarming rate. However, drug manufacturers are responding to rising demand by boosting output, as the incidence of chronic diseases is rising along with it. We may attribute the development of the Biological Safety Cabinet market mostly to these causes.

HEPA filters, UV lights, and laminar airflow all contribute to a clean space in which to conduct experiments. Safety cabinet service quality is viewed as the industry's major development driver.

There has been a shift in emphasis from the pharmaceutical industry to the microbiological quality of medications. Because of how important they are to patient health and efficacy, pharmaceuticals must have high microbiological purity. Quality control is governed by stringent regulations enacted by legislation. Patients may experience short- and long-term health consequences as a result of the drug's microbial contamination. All of these things add up to a potentially huge boon for the development of the sector.

In addition to creating a need for Biological Safety Cabinets, the rise of chronic diseases and infectious diseases represents a potentially lucrative market for this product. According to the latest estimates from the World Health Organization, tuberculosis affects over 10 million people, including over 1.1 million children. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world have benefited greatly from these projections.

Market Restraints

The development of the biological safety cabinet market has been stymied by the rising popularity of compounded isolators. Superior quality and performance of isolators are currently viewed as competition for the expansion of the compounded isolator market, which is capable of offering improved air quality and uncompromised isolation continually.

Dedicated time and money are needed to set up and manufacture the cabinets and to keep the cabinets in good working order on a regular basis. These are the main factors holding back the industry as a whole.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Multiple sectors of the economy have been affected by the COVID. Extreme unpredictability has spread around the globe as a result of recent abrupt shifts in the global economy and the subsequent decline in manufacturing units. This situation has accelerated efforts to study and immunize against infectious diseases. Several institutions have boosted their funding for studies and research-related endeavors.

The market for biological safety cabinets has grown as a result of rising interest in these areas. The laboratories that process the COVID samples must take extreme precautions to prevent their workers from exposure to the virus. During this epidemic, these considerations are driving demand for biological safety cabinets. Diagnostic labs are frequently used by the pharmaceutical industry to ensure the products' microbiological quality. Global pandemics and rising rates of viral diseases have boosted the expansion of the Biological Safety Cabinet market.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Segmentation:

By Type

The market is segmented by type into Class I, Class II and Class III. The Class I segment is likely to expand at a notable CAGR over the review period.

By Application

The R&D segment is poised to record a substantial market value over the forecast period.

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR over the review period.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Regional Analysis:

North America has a larger market share than any other region in the world at around 32.7%. Investors have increased their support for the growth of the biological safety cabinet market in response to the region's rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the region's increasing percentage of mortality and mortality rates due to infections and diseases. The aging of the North American population and the development of new medical facilities and techniques also contribute to the expansion of the Biological Safety Cabinet market.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific area is thriving as a result of an uptick in the availability of research and development specialists. In addition, governments in countries like Indonesia, China, and India are taking more steps to boost the biological safety cabinet market as a whole.

