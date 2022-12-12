Hot Melt Adhesives Market to Cross US$ 16.6 Bn Revenues at a CAGR of 6.3% in 2033| Key Players - DOW Inc, Arkema S.A. - Persistence Market Research

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Melt Adhesives Market are predicted to have global sales of around US$ 9.01 Bn by the end of 2023, according to recently released data on the market. Over the projection period of 2023 to 2033, the demand for Hot Melt Adhesives is expected to expand at a rate of roughly 6.3%.



By the end of 2033, Persistence Market Research projects that the global market for hot melt adhesives will be worth US$16.6 Bn. For the year 2022, it is anticipated that North America and Europe will jointly own more than 50% of the market.

Persistence Market Research recently published a new report on the global hot melt adhesives market. The report provides detailed valuation on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the market structure. This research report presents exclusive facts and figures about how the market will grow over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key indicators of market background, such as value chain analysis and supply chain, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market are explained in Persistence Market Research’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative development projections of the global hot melt adhesives market over the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the global hot melt adhesives market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in market can leverage the information and statistics presented in research report.

The report includes facts &figures related to the micro- as well as macro-economic factors that are impacting the growth of the market. The study also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the market. Furthermore, domestic players and new entrants in the market can also use the information presented in this report to make business decisions and gain momentum in the market.

Key Companies-

DOW Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat Se

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries Inc.

Adhesive Direct UK

Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg

Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dycon Chemicals

OM MIDWEST INDUSTRIES

NANPAO

Pidilite Industries Limited more

Key Segments of Market

Persistence Market Research’s study on the global hot melt adhesives market is divided into three significant segments -resin, end use, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters related to these categories.

By Resin

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

By End Use

Packaging Solutions

Disposable Hygiene Products

Furniture &Woodwork

Automotive &Transportation

Footwear

Textiles

Electronics

Bookbinding

Others





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia &Pacific

MEA

Other Trending Reports:

