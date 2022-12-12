The Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is expected to grow by $2014.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834706/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the epinephrine autoinjector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies, marketing strategies, and rse in awareness of anaphylaxis and the availability of innovative epinephrine autoinjectors.



The epinephrine autoinjector market is segmented as below:

By Dosage

• 0.30gm

• 0.15gm

• 0.50gm



By End-user

• Hospitals

• clinics

• Homecare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the tentative product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the epinephrine autoinjector market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness about epinephrine autoinjectors and patient assistance programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the epinephrine autoinjector market covers the following areas:

• Epinephrine autoinjector market sizing

• Epinephrine autoinjector market forecast

• Epinephrine autoinjector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epinephrine autoinjector market vendors that include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Windgap Medical Inc., and Bausch Health Co Inc. Also, the epinephrine autoinjector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

