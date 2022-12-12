Cereal Bars Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 17.93 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 3.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Cereal Bars Market ” By Product Type (Granola/Muesli Bars), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cereal Bars Market size was valued at USD 12.40 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Cereal Bars Market Overview

Cereal bars are made using various ingredients such as nuts, oats, dried fruit, sugar, flour, honey, wheat, corn, and puffed rice. These ingredients make cereal bars much more nutritious than regular food products as cereal bars contain higher amounts of protein and fiber. Because of this, cereal bars are getting popular as healthy snacks.

The demand for healthy and natural food products has increased drastically in past years. In many western countries such as the US and Mexico, cereal is consumed at breakfast because of its nutritional value. Hence, in such countries, the market for cereal bars has grown significantly. Cereal bars have many health benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels, assisting in weight loss, regular digestion, etc. Because of these benefits, many new opportunities have opened up for cereal bars.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Cereal Bars Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Cereal Bars Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are NuGo Nutrition, Freedom Nutritional Products Limited, Clif Bar & Company, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, Kind LLC, Yoga Bar, and others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cereal Bars Market into Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Cereal Bars Market, by Product Type Granola/Muesli Bars Other Bars

Cereal Bars Market, by Distribution Channel Convenience Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Stores Other Distribution Channels

Cereal Bars Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



