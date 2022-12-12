INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Singularity Future Technology Ltd ("Singularity” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY).



On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research (Hindenburg) published a report alleging that Singularity is “an extremely obvious total scam, with little to no actual business operations.” The Hindenburg report also alleges, among other things, that Singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims and that Singularity’s massive cryptocurrency mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal.

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $1.95 per share, or nearly 29%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022.

On November 16, 2022, the Company disclosed that it “has received subpoenas from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters. The special committee anticipates that the fact-finding portion of investigation will be completed on or before December 31, 2022.”

On this news, the price of Singularity shares declined from an opening price on November 16, 2022 of $2.52 per share, to close at $2.09 per share, a decline of $0.43 per share, or over 17%. On November 17, 2022, shares declined an additional $0.96 per share, or by 45%, to close at $1.13 per share, for a total decline of $1.39 per share or by over 55% over two trading days.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

