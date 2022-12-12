The Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market is expected to grow by $3582.64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661032/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the refrigerated road transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising initiatives to promote cold chain, growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing number of trade corridors.



The refrigerated road transportation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Refrigerated trailers

• Refrigerated vans



By Application

• Chilled food

• Frozen food



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in refrigerator monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated road transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, the penetration of blockchain technology in logistic services and the growing adoption of sustainable initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the refrigerated road transportation market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerated road transportation market sizing

• Refrigerated road transportation market forecast

• Refrigerated road transportation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerated road transportation market vendors that include Bay and Bay Transportation, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Carrier Global Corp., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., GAH (Refrigeration) Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Mike Frost Trucking Inc., Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, WEL Companies Inc., West Coast Carriers, Witte Bros Exchange Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and AP Moller Maersk AS. Also, the refrigerated road transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661032/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________