The Global Rupture Disc Market is expected to grow by $88.91 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period

Our report on the rupture disc market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fast-acting relief devices, the ability to handle highly viscous liquids, and the growing importance of water and wastewater treatment industry.



The rupture disc market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Standalone rupture disc

• Rupture disc in combination with relief valves



By Product

• Metallic rupture disc

• Graphite rupture disc



By End-user

• Energy

• Processing industries

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the miniaturization of rupture discs as one of the prime reasons driving the rupture disc market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of two-way rupture discs and increasing demand for pressure vessels from various end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rupture disc market covers the following areas:

• Rupture disc market sizing

• Rupture disc market forecast

• Rupture disc market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rupture disc market vendors that include BS and B Innovations Ltd., Continental Disc Corp., DonadonSDD Srl, Emerson Electric Co, Fike Corp., Graco Inc., Halma Plc, Heleon Group BV, Leser GmbH and Co. KG, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Parr Instrument Co., Rembe, SGL Carbon SE, Striko Verfahrenstechnik GmbH, Technetics Group, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd, V TEX Corp., Wolff Group, and Zook Enterprises LLC. Also, the rupture disc market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

