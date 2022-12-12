BxB Media and Pearl Certification — Providing Market Differentiation to Elite Contractors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Certification and BxB Media proudly announce a collaboration helping elite contractors differentiate in their markets and deliver additional value to homeowners through third-party home certification.

BxB Media, a full-service contractor marketing agency, and Pearl Certification, a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes, join forces to enable some of the best contractors in the U.S. to market themselves more effectively to homeowners who value quality products and work.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Pearl Certification and offer contractors the opportunity to grow their businesses through website optimization, advertising management, email marketing, SEO, lead generation, and so much more," said Daniel Eller, VP of Innovation at BxB Media. "Pearl only works with the top-tier of U.S. contractors, and we're excited to continue to serve the best of the best."

As part of this partnership, both Pearl and BxB contractors will receive special pricing and perks only available to member contractors. "We are committed to advancing the success of our Pearl Contractor Network through excellent marketing services made possible by our new partnership with BxB Media," said John White, Director of the Pearl Contractor Network. "Pearl will continue to provide marketing resources to its Network Contractors, but thanks to the new partnership, BxB Media can take that marketing to the next level!"

"BxB Media is a national, full-service marketing agency that Pearl Certification selected for our unique specialization in exclusively serving HVAC, solar, home performance, plumbing, and electrical contractors," said Lindsay Bachman, Director of Strategic Trade Alliances at Pearl Certification. "They understand the fine nuances of these specific industries, enabling them to expertly apply their marketing prowess to best serve the elite Pearl Contractor Network."

Contractors looking for practical marketing support, full-scale campaign management, and/or third-party validation of their quality installs, are invited to participate in the BxB/Pearl Certification program.

About Pearl Certification: Pearl Certification is a national firm that qualifies an elite network of professionals and certifies high-performing homes: homes with heating and cooling, solar, smart home devices, resilient features and much more. Pearl's Certification Reports drive demand for these features by making them visible at time of sale. They enable home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want. www.pearlcertification.com

About BxB Media: BxB Media is a holistic full-service marketing agency that collaborates specifically with home services professionals to build great brands and help them grow. Whether a company is just starting their journey, has been in business for decades, has one truck or an entire fleet, BxB can work with them to meet their marketing goals. Today BxB has 50+ employees serving hundreds of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and other home services companies across the United States and Canada. bxbknowshvac.com

Contact Information:

Lindsay Bachman

Director of Strategic Trade Alliances

lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

412.443.2996



