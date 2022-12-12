The Global Cyber Security Market is expected to grow by $203.5 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.57% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02126335/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the cyber security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the use of mobile devices, implementing firewalls as disruptive deception capability, and the increasing IT security budget.



The cyber security market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Government

• BFSI

• ICT

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the cyber security market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of a hybrid model and the implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cyber security market covers the following areas:

• Cyber security market sizing

• Cyber security market forecast

• Cyber security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cyber security market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc. Also, the cyber security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

