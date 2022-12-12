The Global Smart TV Market is expected to grow by $69.33 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart TV Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0862400/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart TV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in TV resolution, the rising popularity of OTT content in smart TV, and the growing prominence of online sales.



The smart TV market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 45 Inches

• 46 to 55 Inches

• 56 to 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart TV market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for smart tv in emerging countries and increasing content partnerships to enhance viewer experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart TV market covers the following areas:

• Smart TV market sizing

• Smart TV market forecast

• Smart TV market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV market vendors that include Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the smart TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

