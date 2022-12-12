The Global Bancassurance Market is expected to grow by $404.89 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bancassurance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01941965/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for insurance, the increase in the number of HNWIs in developing regions, and increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries.



The bancassurance market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Life bancassurance

• Non-Life bancassurance



By Type

• Pure distributor

• Joint venture

• Excusive partnership

• Financial holding



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of digital marketing platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the bancassurance market growth during the next few years. Also, growing digitization and strategy and investors collaborating with insurtech firms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bancassurance market covers the following areas:

• Bancassurance market sizing

• Bancassurance market forecast

• Bancassurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bancassurance market vendors that include ABN AMRO Group NV, American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking, AXA Group, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander SA, Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., CNA Insurance Corp., Credit Agricole SA, Credit Mutuel, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Metlife Inc., Nordes Bank Abp, Wells Fargo and Co, and Yes Bank Ltd. Also, the bancassurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



