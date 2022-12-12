WatchGuard Unveils Firebox NV5 and AP332CR to Support Remote Workers and Outdoor Environments

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, have released its Firebox NV5 VPN gateway tabletop appliance and the AP332CR, a new Wi-Fi 6 access point for rugged or outdoor deployments. Built to support MSPs and end users for purpose-driven deployment locations, these two additions to WatchGuard’s powerful lineup of security products and services further extend enterprise-grade protection for customers with distributed operations, while providing a seamless experience wherever they are. Combined with WatchGuard Cloud to deliver one simplified platform for centralized security management, both the NV5 and AP332CR are easy to deploy, configure, and report on through WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® framework.

“WatchGuard remains laser-focused on its vision to be the security provider of choice for MSPs, empowering them with security solutions that satisfy a broad range of customer requirements and needs, including remote and distributed environments,” said Ryan Poutre, product manager at WatchGuard Technologies. “We are meeting our promise to set a new standard for security delivery – through our technology, through our team, and through WatchGuard’s thriving partner ecosystem. And together, we’ll keep raising the bar.”

Continuing to expand the breadth and relevance of WatchGuard’s robust security portfolio is a key part of the company’s mission to make enterprise-grade security accessible to all organizations, and further enables the company to bring simplification and scale to every aspect of security consumption, delivery, and management.

Firebox NV5: Edge Connectivity for Branch Locations and Remote Applications

The Firebox NV5 is a powerful solution for distributed, secured VPN traffic and comes with a centralized security and logging solution for administrators. Designed to support remote VPN connections back to a corporate virtual or physical Firebox, the NV5 can route traffic back to the corporate security appliance using WatchGuard Branch Office VPN (BOVPN) capabilities to provide the same level of protection as a device sitting at the corporate office. With enterprise-class SD-WAN capabilities, the NV5 is ideal for deployment in remote applications like kiosks, digital signs, ATMs, and office equipment.

Key Features of the Firebox NV5 include:

Zero-touch deployment – WatchGuard Cloud offers a zero-touch deployment and configuration tool that comes standard with the Firebox NV5. IT teams can utilize zero-touch deployment to eliminate much of the labor involved in setting up a Firebox to work in their network ‒ all without having to leave their office. Local staff simply connects the device to power and the internet, and the NV5 automatically downloads and applies the pre-determined configuration from the corporate network.

– WatchGuard Cloud offers a zero-touch deployment and configuration tool that comes standard with the Firebox NV5. IT teams can utilize zero-touch deployment to eliminate much of the labor involved in setting up a Firebox to work in their network ‒ all without having to leave their office. Local staff simply connects the device to power and the internet, and the NV5 automatically downloads and applies the pre-determined configuration from the corporate network. Network adaptation with SD-WAN – Businesses require network solutions that adapt to changing conditions by optimizing network performance and costs. Dynamic path selection picks the most appropriate connection based on real-time monitoring of jitter, packet loss, and latency. Utilizing this technology, the Firebox NV5 makes it easy to reduce the use of expensive MPLS or cellular data and improve network resiliency, while maintaining security.

– Businesses require network solutions that adapt to changing conditions by optimizing network performance and costs. Dynamic path selection picks the most appropriate connection based on real-time monitoring of jitter, packet loss, and latency. Utilizing this technology, the Firebox NV5 makes it easy to reduce the use of expensive MPLS or cellular data and improve network resiliency, while maintaining security. WatchGuard user experience – Many customers utilize remote applications or have small satellite offices that can be difficult and costly to secure and manage. The NV5 utilizes the same platform as other WatchGuard Firebox, Wi-Fi, authentication and endpoint solutions. Whether scheduling firmware upgrades or monitoring access points, technicians have one user experience.



WatchGuard AP332CR: The Ideal Choice for Mid-Density Outdoor/Rugged Environments

Wi-Fi is essential for customers to stay connected for work or as a service for their own customers. The IP67-rated AP332CR delivers superior Wi-Fi 6 performance and WPA3 encrypted security across distributed networks and is ideal for building an easily scalable network in rugged or outdoor deployment conditions. This dual-band access point delivers fast, reliable coverage with a 2x2 radio and four external, omnidirectional antennas offering up to 1.2 Gbps on the 5 GHz band. A single PoE+ port is included to support data rates up to 2.5 Gbps. Utilizing WatchGuard Cloud for deployment and configuration, the AP332CR offers a seamless experience with Wi-Fi 6 performance and WPA3 encryption ‒ making it ideal for building easily scalable networks across school campuses, public hotspots, and smaller manufacturing environments.

A standard license for Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud offers basic Cloud management features that include 24-hour reporting, comprehensive 24/7 support, diagnostics, inventory management, and beyond. WatchGuard Unified Security Platform Management licenses for Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud offer everything included in the Standard license plus 30 days of reporting, VPN configuration, advanced PSA integration, and much more.

Cross-platform benefits of managing the AP332CR with WatchGuard Cloud include:

Simple VPN connectivity to Fireboxes managed in WatchGuard Cloud.

Multi-tier and multi-tenant capabilities through a centralized WatchGuard Cloud management platform with enhanced activation and intelligent inventory management.

Captive Portal creation with custom corporate branding, such as company logos, background, and thumbnail images.

Enterprise authentication is delivered through easily managed WatchGuard Authentication domains.

Centralized management of WatchGuard's portfolio of products including AuthPoint, Firebox, and endpoint solutions.

WatchGuard continues to develop new access points and wireless features to expand one of the most robust wireless portfolios in the industry. Please reach out to the WatchGuard team if you have any questions or want to deliver secure Wi-Fi solutions.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

