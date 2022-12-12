Cocktail Syrups Market Size Worth $6.32 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the cocktail syrups market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the growing preference for cocktails among the young generation instead of hard liquor like whisky and rum. Consumers these days want innovative drinks with unique flavors, which has boosted the demand for cocktail syrups globally.

The demand for cocktail syrups is also driven by consumers, who prefer serving homemade drinks at house parties and social gatherings. According to an article published by The Drinks Business in October 2021, in the post-pandemic world, 47% of cocktail consumers are continuing to experiment with kitchen mixology. During the pandemic, consumers' willingness to experience high-quality cocktails at home expanded, which has directly contributed to the trend. Such trends are likely to elevate the demand for various cocktail syrups.

Fruit cocktail syrups have been dominating the market due to their wide application in a cocktail such as passion fruit margaritas, orange whiskey sour, cherry gin cocktails, and others. Fruit cocktail adds sweet and tangy flavor to the drink, which is enjoyed by most people across the globe.

The new product launches in the market are boding well for market growth. For instance, in November 2020, Simple Inclusions launched a new line of all-naturally infused, multi-use simple syrups combining clean flavors such as Meyer Lemon Mandarin, Lavender, Rosemary, and Chili Heat. The syrups are made using 100% organic sugar and real ingredient infusions and were initially available in the four aforementioned classic flavors.

Collaborations, live events, and consumer engagement activities hosted by key players on digital platforms are also expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2021, MONIN launched MONIN & You, a series of live talks that discussed the next big trends, issues affecting the cocktails industry, and solutions for the same. They also plan to launch physical demos to drive the sales of its flavored syrups.

Key Players

MONIN Liber & Co. Toschi Vignola s.r.l The Simple Syrup Co Teisseire Small Hand Foods Giffard Pratt Standard Bristol Syrup Company Blossoms Syrup

Market Segmentation

Type Insights Fruit Botanical Vanilla Others

Flavor Insights Sweet Bitter Sour Others

Distribution Channel Insights B2C Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Online Others B2B

Regional Insights North America



US Canada Mexico



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



