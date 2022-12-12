Yellow Corporation Names Annlea Rumfola Chief Information Officer

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announces the appointment of Annlea Rumfola as its new Chief Information Officer. She will oversee all information technology teams, systems, processes and support functions at Yellow, reporting directly to CEO Darren Hawkins.

Rumfola will step into the CIO role on Jan. 3, 2023. Current CIO Jason Ringgenberg is retiring after serving in that position since 2017.

Rumfola brings an extensive background in technology leadership from Cardinal Health Inc., where she most recently served as senior vice president of information technology for the health care company’s medical segment. Her 30-year career at Cardinal Health included numerous leadership positions with increasing responsibilities on the tech side.

“Annlea has a tremendous amount of experience integrating technology into a single platform, which we have successfully done at Yellow,” Hawkins said. “She understands the complexity and advantages of these alignments, and we are excited to have her lead our technology team at this important stage for our company.”

After a long career in the health care industry, Rumfola said the CIO position at Yellow appealed to her because of the important role that trucking serves in supporting supply chains and “how critical it is to the backbone of our nation’s economy.” She is also impressed by Yellow’s transition to its One Operating Technology platform, and said she looks forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities to innovate and better serve Yellow’s customers with new technology tools and data.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that our investment into the One Yellow operating platform over the past few years gives us, and how that will allow us to drive future growth,” she said.

More About Annlea Rumfola

Prior to her role as SVP of IT for the Medical segment, Rumfola has held several technology leadership positions over three decades at Cardinal Health, including SVP of IT for the Pharmaceutical segment. Rumfola was instrumental in modernizing platforms in the Pharmaceutical segment, using technologies like SAP, Manhattan and Salesforce. She also held roles providing IT leadership for several business units, including Pharmaceutical Distribution, Nuclear Pharmacy Services and Enterprise Customer and Sales functions. Prior to these IT experiences, Rumfola spent over 10 years in the Supply Chain group for Pharmaceutical Distribution in many functions, including brand/generic purchasing, supplier relations, inventory management and core database management.

Rumfola earned her bachelor’s degree in productions and operations management science from State University of New York at Geneseo. She holds an MBA from Ashland University.

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics .

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com .

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@myyellow.com Heather Nauert

heather.nauert@myyellow.com Investor Contact: Tony Carreño

913-696-6108

investor@myyellow.com

Attachment