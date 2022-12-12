Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Awards Aviation Scholarship to Pima Community College Student

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“Tbird2") announced it has awarded an Aviation Scholarship to Azaria Burnell, a Pima Community College (“PCC”) student pursuing her Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics Certification. Tbird2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets.



Ms. Burnell is a very strong-willed individual and is a self-motivated multi-tasker who is extremely passionate about all areas of aviation. Azaria is an advocate for women pursuing careers in aviation and is committed to assisting all students to succeed.

She is also very proud of her father’s service to our country as a member of the U.S. Army and he was deployed overseas in a combat zone.

Mike Aldridge, Adjunct Instructor, Aviation Technology Center and FAA Certified Ground Instructor, PCC, commented, “Out of all the student pilots I have trained, Azaria stands out to be the first to achieve the Commercial Pilot Certification. As well, her academic progress toward her Airframe and Powerplant Certification is progressing very well. I expect her to complete Pima's Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program with excellent results.”

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of Tbird2, said, “It is gratifying to award this scholarship to Azaria, a sharp student who is on track to receive her Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics Certification, as well as a Certified Flight Instructor rating. She is well on her way to her career goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, Tbird2, stated, “It is a privilege to announce in concert with Steve Ziomek that Azaria Burnell is our 6th Aviation Scholarship recipient for the year 2022 and the 17th since the program was introduced. I learned in her interview that she is a leader, perseverant, hard-working, and will work until the job is done. The Scholarship Committee anticipates providing 6 new Aviation Scholarships in 2023 to Arizona colleges who are approved by Tbird2.”

Miller continued, “I want to thank Marcy Euler, M.Ed, CFRE, President & CEO of Pima Community College Foundation, Inc., for her strong support for our veteran and non-veteran Scholarship Program. I also thank Zulma Tapia, Donor Relations Coordinator, Pima Community College Foundation, and Karla Gonzalez-Quezada, Assistant Director of Scholarships and Outreach, Pima Community College, Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, for their tireless assistance regarding our Aviation Scholarship Program.”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots, many of whom saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL). Tbird2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, located at 15000 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs.

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College, or Yavapai College. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

About Dogs4Vets

American Service Animal Society, dba Dogs4Vets, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans live a more productive life through the use of service animals. Dogs4Vets offers lifetime support and service dog training for over 100 Arizona veterans each year, at no cost to the veteran.

