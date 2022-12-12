The Global Active Protection System (APS) Market is expected to grow by $1517.3 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144619/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the active protection system (APS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of advanced combat systems, the development of tactical radars for APS, and the fast-paced development of anti-tank missiles.



The active protection system (APS) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Soft-kill

• Hard-kill



By Platform

• Land-based

• Marine

• Airborne



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising deployment of next-generation countermeasures and decoys as one of the prime reasons driving the active protection system (apps) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in advancement in electronic warfare countermeasures and missile-based hard kill systems and the incorporation of RPG shield initiative will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the active protection system (APS) market covers the following areas:

• Active protection system (APS) market sizing

• Active protection system (APS) market forecast

• Active protection system (APS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading active protection system (APS) market vendors that include Artis LLC, ASELSAN AS, China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, DornerWorks Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., HENSOLDT AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Israel Defence, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Safran SA, Technology Service Corp., Thales, Transvaro Electron Instruments, and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Also, the active protection system (APS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

