Cardone Ventures, Co-Founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Announces Partnership With Lilly's Fresh Pasta

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business partners and co-founders of Cardone Ventures, Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, are proud to announce their most recent partnership with Lilly's Fresh Pasta—a family-owned pasta business based out of Massachusetts. The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide incredible scaling opportunities, promising growth trajectories, and the possibility of creating generational wealth for years to come.

Cardone Ventures, spearheaded by CEO Brandon Dawson, has been searching for reputable partnerships between companies that share the same values and passion for what they do as them—and Lilly's Fresh Pasta fits that mold perfectly. Founded in 1986 by Italian immigrant Lilly D'Alelio, this once small, family-owned business quickly won the hearts and trust of many. Today, Lilly's son Antonio runs the operations and has big dreams about where his family's business can go.

"Italians have this saying, 'Tra il dire e il farce c'e di mezzo il mare' which means that there is an ocean difference between saying something and actually doing it," says Antonio D'Alelio, CEO of Lilly's Fresh Pasta. "And when I first met Brandon Dawson, I knew that this was the person that was going to help me take my family's business to the next level. Because he's actually done what he says he's going to do, and done it successfully, too."

"Our intent is to make this brand a household name. We have big plans for Lilly's Pasta in the future, and we're ready to help them grow, scale, and provide massive value," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures. "Grant and I don't get into partnerships with just any business, but Lilly's Pasta shows promising opportunities to create wealth generation and even more cash flow."

By taking what Cardone Ventures, Grant Cardone, and Brandon Dawson know about business, marketing, finance, people, operations, and leadership, and what Lilly's Fresh Pasta knows about the hospitality and culinary industry, the partnership between the two is projected to bring in 10X success for all parties involved.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand-new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com/

About Lilly's Pasta: Although the company has expanded beyond the family's wildest dreams (with both Lilly and her son, Antonio, at the helm), their values and their pasta remain unchanged. Lilly still oversees all production and ensures that the pasta is made the way it should be. To this day, she refuses to cheapen her products with inferior ingredients or manufacturing shortcuts and holds every small batch to the same quality standards that have characterized her cooking for decades. For more information on Lilly's Pasta, visit: https://lillysfreshpasta.com/

