The Global Grinding Wheel Market is expected to grow by $5877.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the grinding wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by constant demand from oil and gas industries, growing aerospace and defense industries in developing economies, and rising demand for fabricated metal products.



The grinding wheel market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Straight wheels

• Cylindrical wheels

• Diamond wheels

• Others



By Material

• Artificial abrasives

• Natural abrasives



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the application of artificial intelligence and system integration as one of the prime reasons driving the grinding wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, metal additive manufacturing and government initiatives providing impetus to the machine tools industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the grinding wheel market covers the following areas:

• Grinding wheel market sizing

• Grinding wheel market forecast

• Grinding wheel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grinding wheel market vendors that include 3M Co., Andre Abrasive Articles, ATLANTIC GmbH, AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH & Co. KG, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., DK Holdings Ltd., DSA Products Ltd., Ekamant, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Koki Holdings Co Ltd, KOVAX, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd.‚, Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd., Tyrolit KG, and Wendt (India) Ltd. Also, the grinding wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

