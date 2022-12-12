The Single Use Bioprocessing Market Is Set To Grow At An 18% Rate, Due To The Surge In Demand For Biopharmaceuticals As Per The Business Research Company's Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the single use bioprocessing market, the surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to propel the single use bioprocessing market growth going forward. Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells or organisms. Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for increasing productivity, saving costs, and safe disposal of waste. For instance, according to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based pharmaceutical trade association, 2020, biopharmaceutical production in Europe reached $315.8 billion in 2020, up from $298.7 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market.

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $18.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s single use bioprocessing market research the market is expected to grow to $35.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioprocessing market. Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position. For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology, a Netherlands-based upstream bioprocess equipment manufacturer launched the AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor. It is a single-use fully customizable and scalable bioreactor made using 3D printing technology that is uniquely configured to each process, including custom impeller design, inlets, outlets, and various port connections. It helps to provide multiple options, such as impellers in helical, and hydrofoil.

Major players in the single use bioprocessing market are GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, JM BioConnect, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Kuhner AG, PBS Biotech Inc, Entegris Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC Inc., Able Corporation and Biott Corporation, Solida Biotech GmbH, OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg. Ltd., Stobbe Pharma GmbH, Celltainer Biotech BV, and Cellexus.

North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the single use bioprocessing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global single use bioprocessing market is segmented By Product into single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, other products; by workflow into upstream, fermentation, downstream; by application into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, purification; by end user into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), academic and research institutes.

Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide single use bioprocessing market forecast size and growth, single use bioprocessing market segments, single use bioprocessing market trends, single use bioprocessing market drivers and restraints, single use bioprocessing market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

