Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 210 Billion by 2030 at a 30% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power (AC, DC), By Product (Portable Charger, Onboard Charging Station, EV Charging Kiosk, Others), By Charging Station (Normal Charging, Inductive Charging, Super Charging), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 210 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market.

EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Overview

A charging station for electric vehicles, also known as an EV charging station, EV charging system, electric charging point, or charging point, is also known as an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). By enabling a two-way link between the electric car and the charging infrastructure, EVSE—the equipment and protocols that produce them—increases safety. The critical function of an EVSE is to supply electric power for charging electric vehicles. Electric utility companies and certain private businesses supply these stations, which are located in parking lots and in retail shopping malls. These stations provide various connectors to support any EV.

Growth Factors

Governments are encouraging the use of electric vehicles to combat environmental issues, including global warming and air pollution brought on by the use of carbon-based fuels. Therefore, several governments have established various incentives for exemptions from paying automobile taxes to ensure that more and more people purchase electric vehicles. On the other hand, manufacturers are working extra hard to lower the cost of producing electric cars and release more advanced models at competitive pricing. Therefore, the market for the equipment used to supply electric vehicles will grow due to these factors, which encourage the sale of electric cars.

Segmental Overview

The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market is categorized into power, product, charging station, and application. Based on the applications, the market has been categorized into commercial and residential segments, with the retail segment dominating the market in 2021.

The component is driven by benevolent government programs like the Trans-Canada Highway Project, Norway to Italy Electric Highway, and the West Coast Electric Highway (WCEH). To meet the need for charging stations, electric car supply equipment manufacturers also strongly emphasize the construction of electric vehicle charging stations in hotels, malls, and resorts. Another element driving the segment’s growth is an increasing focus on implementing electric vehicle charging stations by hospitality organizations like Hyatt Corporation and Marriot International, Inc.

The market has been classified into AC power and DC power segments based on the kind of power. The market’s dominant DC power sector is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. The increase in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) for constructing level-1 and level-2 DC charging stations in commercial areas substantially contributes to the segment’s growth. In addition, compared to AC chargers, DC chargers enable users to assign electric vehicles more quickly. The adoption of level-1 DC chargers in low-emission areas of North America and Europe is increasing, accelerating the segment’s growth even further.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market forward?

What are the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

Over the projection period, the European market is anticipated to experience spectacular expansion. This might be ascribed to expanding collaborations between automakers like Volkswagen Group, BMW Group, and Daimler AG for constructing rapid charging networks throughout Europe. Additionally, with the aid of electric vehicle supply equipment producers, oil firms like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are concentrating on integrating electric car charging stations at present gas and fueling stations. The European market is also anticipated to be driven by expanding Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) projects for constructing EVSE on roads.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 210 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 45 billion CAGR Growth Rate 30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc, BP Chargemaster, Schneider Electric, Tesla, Chargepoint Holdings Inc, Webasto Group, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Abb Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Power, Product, Charging Station, Application, and Region

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Prominent Players

Siemens AG

Delta Electronics Inc

BP Chargemaster

Schneider Electric

Tesla

Chargepoint Holdings Inc

Webasto Group

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Abb Ltd

The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Power

AC

DC

By Product

Portable Charger

Onboard Charging Station

EV Charging Kiosk

Others

By Charging Station

Normal Charging

Inductive Charging

Super Charging

By Application

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market size was valued at around USD 25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 210 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

August 2021: The EzUrja on-demand mobile charging system for electric vehicles was developed by the battery storage and charger technology company Ez4EV Private Limited, based in India. This technology uses a cutting-edge “charging-on-demand” technique for electric cars and is managed as an IoT device, enabling remote condition monitoring and operation management.

March 2021: By 2050, Shell plans to increase its present network of EV charging stations from 60,000 to roughly 500,000.

Reasons to Purchase EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Report

EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Industry.

Managers in the EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in EVSE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

