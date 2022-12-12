The Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow by $716.93 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082057/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital pathology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories, increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, and significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training.



The digital pathology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital slide scanner

• Software



By Application

• Hospitals and laboratories

• Independent and small clinics

• Research centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of AI into digital pathology systems as one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years. Also, potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research and adoption of digital pathology in drug discovery and clinical trials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital pathology market covers the following areas:

• Digital pathology market sizing

• Digital pathology market forecast

• Digital pathology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital pathology market vendors that include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc. Also, the digital pathology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

