The Global E-Commerce Logistics Market is expected to grow by $404.84 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period

Our report on the e-commerce logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rise in social commerce, and the growth of e-commerce startups.



The e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:

By Usage

• Domestic

• International



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in e-commerce logistics and automation of e-commerce logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:

• E-commerce logistics market sizing

• E-commerce logistics market forecast

• E-commerce logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

