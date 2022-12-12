Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 12/12/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|5 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|120,000
|28.9390
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|6 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|150,000
|29.4447
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|7 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|95,000
|29.4295
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|8 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|90,000
|29.1367
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|9 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|90,000
|29.3579
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment