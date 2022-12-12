Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

 Paris, 12/12/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 5 December 2022 FR0000120503 120,000 28.9390 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 December 2022 FR0000120503 150,000 29.4447 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 December 2022 FR0000120503 95,000 29.4295 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 December 2022 FR0000120503 90,000 29.1367 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 December 2022 FR0000120503 90,000 29.3579 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

 

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 12 December 2022