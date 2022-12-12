Woman Praises Novo Detox Center for Giving Her Sister Support and Help in Her Fight Against Addiction

Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California — The skilled care and compassionate treatment by the staff at Novo Detox Center earned the luxury detox and rehab center a grateful five-star review on Google from the sister of a former client.

“This Los Angeles rehab center really helped my sister,” wrote Kalel, whose sister attended Novo Detox. “She needed support and all the help she could get. She got all that here. Thank you.”

Novo Detox, located in Los Angeles’ upscale Bel-Aire neighborhood, is part of a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers that provide care for drug and alcohol abuse and related mental health conditions; these include depression, codependency and behavioral disorders (anxiety, bipolar, borderline personality, post-traumatic stress and impulse control). Levels of care cover the entire continuum, from detox to residential/inpatient and outpatient rehab, with treatment options including Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programs. Telehealth and virtual care are offered for qualified clients who cannot attend in person.

Novo Detox provides state-of-the-art medical detox treatment with high-quality professional expertise derived from real-world experience. Based on the latest scientific research, treatment includes proven detox medications and holistic therapies and is delivered efficiently and compassionately with the patient’s needs always top of mind.

Novo Detox is unique among treatment programs in several ways. First, services are provided in a small, six-bed facility appointed with generous amenities that enable clients to relax and focus on recovery while feeling valued and respected rather than punished and deprived. Therapies combine the best of conventional and alternative strategies, including saltwater therapy, acupuncture, herbology, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, Tai Chi, yoga, stretching and meditation.

The difference begins with delivery of the detox period before treatment. The medical detox service is based on the client’s biogenetic metabolic profile. This determines whether the client has a rapid, normal or poor metabolic rate, which is a critical factor in deciding which medications to prescribe for the most effective, least painful detox and continued sobriety after leaving treatment.

Rather than keeping the client in isolation from family, friends and colleagues, Novo Detox understands the value of these support networks. It allows clients to stay connected with those who matter to them. To further ease the client’s experience in detox, treatment includes holistic therapies such as acupuncture, herbology counseling, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, Tai Chi, Yoga, stretching and meditation.

Counseling is structured to provide regular assessment of the client’s progress and continuing needs. Upon admission, a case manager conducts a needs assessment and designs a treatment plan that addresses those needs, which is adjusted as determined in treatment.

The client meets with their primary therapist at least once a day during detox and at least twice a week during residential care. The therapist also conducts a weekly family therapy session (with permisison of the cient and family members). Throughout their stay, the client meets on a weekly basis with their case manager, who on a weekly basis.

Novo Detox also creates a comfortable, almost homelike atmosphere for clients. They enjoy chef-prepared meals that are organic and nutritious, with choices like vegetable and fruit juices and healthy smoothies. In addition, clients receive nutritional counseling to continue strengthening their bodies.

Novo Detox is fully accredited by three top healthcare review agencies: the Joint Commission, which approves more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs; the California Department of Health Care Services; and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For help with drug or alcohol addiction for yourself or a loved one, visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777.

