Give the Gift That Keeps on Giving with Dickey’s “Behind the BBQ” Cookbook

Dallas, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Need the perfect present for your barbecue foodies, friends, and family this time of year? Look no further than the best barbecue restaurant, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , to get the best present of the season.

Just in time for the holidays, the world’s largest barbecue franchise is inviting guests to bring their families together and gather inside the kitchen with “Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails, And Tall Tales,” Dickey’s newest cookbook.

This easy to follow cookbook serves as an extensive yet simple guide to making the best Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ right at home, so you can be the pitmaster of your own backyard barbecue grill. With recipes ranging from Dickey family recipes that date back eight decades to delicious inclusions from family members and franchise owners alike - the cookbook is guaranteed to be a gift that lasts a lifetime.

Perfect as a last-minute stocking stuffer, the cookbook is available NOW on Amazon ($34.99), Barnes & Noble ($34.99) and barbecueathome.com on SALE for $22.00.

“We’re so excited for our cookbook to be sitting in stockings or wrapped underneath a tree,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “ Many of the recipes we share have been in the Dickey’s family since 1941, and we’re honored to share them alongside highlights from our amazing franchise owners as well. So, if you’re looking for the perfect gift or want to brush up on amazing recipes for your holiday gatherings, Dickey’s has you covered.”

Also, from Dec. 16-24, guests can take advantage of an exclusive, online-only deal and receive a $10 Bonus ‘Cue Card with the purchase of a $30 E-Gift Card. The bonus cards are redeemable from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023, and can even be used at Dickey’s virtual brands, including Wing Boss, Trailer Birds and Big Deal Burger.

The $5 and $10 ‘Cue Cards can be applied in-store at your local barbecue restaurant, in the Dickey’s app, or online at dickeys.com.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

