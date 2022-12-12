Global Embedded Security Market Size to Reach Nearly US$9.8 Bn by 2026 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research

London, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising frequency, intensity, and technological sophistication of a variety of cyber-attacks is primarily establishing need for effective, advanced security solutions. Embedded security solutions have especially gained ground on the back of a thriving remote workforce worldwide – that witnessed phenomenal overnight rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfield Market Research suggests in a newly released report that the global embedded security market will exceed the valuation of more than US$9.8 Bn by the end of 2026, up from the revenue of US$5.8 Bn registered in the year 2019. The report anticipates over 8% growth in the embedded security market size in terms of value between 2021 and 2026. The flourishing BYOD trend at workplaces has also been a significant factor necessitating demand for embedded security solutions.

Application of embedded security solutions has been widespread across automotive industry and the key application areas include traffic control, navigation system, chassis control, body electronics, and mobile commerce. Increasing embedded security integration in automobiles to ensure improved performance further attains pace with rising demand for integration in electric vehicles. The market is likely to gain from rising adoption of embedded security solutions for encryption and threat analysis, IoT threat prevention, regulatory compliance, and enhanced security posture analysis. The report clearly highlights prominence of automotive industry as the prime application segment in embedded security market. On the other side, growing consumption of embedded AI across industries makes it imperative to ensure the presence of a reliable security net around the embedded AI solutions. Demand will thus continue to be steadfast over the next few years. Ample opportunities are expected to rise with constant innovation in smart wearables, e-mobility, and embedded AI.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Currently accounting for the largest revenue share in embedded security market, North America is likely to retail the lead throughout the period of projection. The region will remain at the forefront on the back of several strategic business partnerships, and open innovation ventures. North America has established itself as the most significant demand pool in embedded security market and has been poised to exhibit around 7.1% growth between 2021 and 2026. The market here will also benefit largely from the strong presence of some of the globally leading industry players. Collectively, North America, and Europe represent over 50% revenue share. On the other hand, the report reveals surging market attractiveness of Asia Pacific over the recent past. The key Asian markets, i.e., China, Japan, India, and Singapore house an unprecedentedly thriving IT industry that subsequently tend to invest in security infrastructure. While research shows there has been a manifold rise in number of cybercrime and phishing instances recently, the region has also witnessed notable growth in ransomware and malware attacks during COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, with the mainstreaming of remote work culture, organizations have been showcasing preference for adopting effective security solutions to ensure security of sensitive data. This is anticipated to favor the growth of embedded security market in Asia Pacific, says the report.

Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, IDEMIA, Zoom, Thales Group, Texas Instruments, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc, Escrypt GmbH (ETAS Group), Renesas Electronics Corporation, Morpho S.A.S (IDEMIA)

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2019 US$5.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$9.8 Bn CAGR 8.1% Key Players Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, IDEMIA, Zoom, Thales Group, Texas Instruments, Inc.

