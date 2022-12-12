Worldwide Omega 3 Market Awaits a Robust Growth Outlook, Reaching Nearly US$13 Bn in 2027

London, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong growth of the fortified F&B sector is boding well for omega 3 market that has been anticipated to display an impressive growth outlook between 2022 and 2027. While global omega 3 market attained the valuation of US$4.4 Bn in 2019, it is projected to approach the revenue worth US$13 Bn toward the end of 2027. The rise of nutraceuticals will largely benefit the performance of omega 3 market, says a newly published report of Fairfield Market Research. In addition to the mother and new-born nutrition space, the report highlights emergence of companion animal and pet nutrition sectors as the next key segments to penetrate for participants in omega 3 market.

Key Research Insights

Between 2022 and 2027, global omega 3 market is likely to exhibit 14.6% growth in revenue

North America, led by the US, continues to be at the forefront of omega 3 consumption

Omega 3-fortified infant formula products are likely to trigger a demand surge among manufacturers of nutraceuticals, or dietary supplements





Insights into Segmental Analysis

One of the most widely consumed dietary supplement, omega 3 is also perceived as a beneficial ingredient for improvement in certain autoimmune conditions, as well as a variety of brain – and heart-related disorders. Continuous research activity that eyes some alternative omega 3 sources will significantly aid in unfolding the complete therapeutic potential of omega 3, in turn boosting the expansion of omega 3 market. Moreover, the report highlights that pet nutrition has been recently emerging as a potential application area of omega 3 producers as it is a proven ingredient promoting high quality animal food and supplement. Growing inclusion of omega 3 in pet food that specifically targets poor immunity is projected to supplement the growth of omega 3 market. The potential capability of omega 3 to help in improvement of certain degenerative diseases like arthritis, and IBD will also bolster omega 3 uptake by pet supplements segment, says the report. Fish feeding, and farm animals feeding remain the lucrative areas as well.

Key Report Highlight

Global omega 3 market continues to be challenged by the lack of overall knowledge about omega 3 as a supplement, and inadequate levels of awareness regarding the ideal recommended omega 3 intake. Lack of standardization in terms of daily dosages of omega 3 accounts for reluctance among consumers, which is likely to remain the key deterrent to the growth of omega 3 market

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America remains in the bandwagon and the report attributed the continued lead of the region to significant sales of nutraceuticals. In addition, some of the industry leaders have maintain a strong foothold across North America and emphasize new product launches on a frequent basis. The report further states that the US market spearheads North America’s omega 3 market as the market here witnesses unprecedented expansion of health foods category. The exceptional rate of prevalence of obesity, and lifestyle conditions like IBD is expected to uphold the most lucrative positioning of the US in global omega 3 market. Accelerating new launches in health foods and beverage products further elevate the scope of growth of omega 3 market here. Despite North America’s continued lead in global omega 3 space, the report also highlights Asia Pacific as the most lucrative investment pocket estimated to demonstrate growth at the fastest rate through 2027 end.

Leading Competitors in Global Omega 3 Market

Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc, DSM, BASF Corporation, Lonza, Corbion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry PLC, Olam International Ltd., and Friesland Campina are some of the most prominent players leading the competition landscape of global omega 3 market space. The report has covered key industry players under its competitive analysis section.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2027 Market Size in 2019 US$4.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$13 Bn CAGR 14.6% Key Players Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc, DSM, BASF Corporation, Lonza, Corbion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry PLC, Olam International Ltd., Friesland Campina

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)





Application Coverage

Dietary supplements

Functional food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant formula

Pet food & feed





Sources Coverage

Marine source

Plant source

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

BASF Corporation

Cargill Inc

DSM

Lonza

Corbion

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Friesland Campina

Kerry PLC

Olam International Ltd

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Source-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





