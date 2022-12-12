English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 DECEMBER 2022 AT 7.00 P.M.



ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

At its meeting on 12th December 2022, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 31 873 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2022. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 22nd March 2022. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 9 December 2022 is EUR 80 000.

The Board of Directors decided to grant to the CEO, Arto Halonen, in total 4 283 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 9th December 2022 is EUR 10 750.

The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 36 155 shares and the total value based on the closing price of 9th December 2022 is EUR 90 750.

The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc’s assets before the release is 88 765 shares equaling 0.4 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares and after the release the total amount of shares is 52 610 equaling 0.2 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares.

The granted shares will be paid by 14th December 2022.

