The Global Educational Toys Market is expected to grow by $16,043.98 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the educational toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys, and the increasing number of investments in the market.



The educational toys market is segmented as below:

By Age Group

• 0-4 years

• 4-8 years

• Above 8 years



By Application

• Academic toys

• Cognitive toys

• Motor skill toys

• Other toys



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in green toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing and increased emphasis on stream toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the educational toys market covers the following areas:

• Educational toys market sizing

• Educational toys market forecast

• Educational toys market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading educational toys market vendors that include All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the educational toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.





