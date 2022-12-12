The Global Smart Buildings Market is expected to grow by $46123.2 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941046/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart buildings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulations on energy consumption in buildings, the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes, and the increasing demand to conserve energy.



The smart buildings market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Product

• BMS

• HVAC

• Lighting control

• Security and access control

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the smart buildings market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing concept of biot and government initiatives for smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart buildings market covers the following areas:

• Smart buildings market sizing

• Smart buildings market forecast

• Smart buildings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart buildings market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the smart buildings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941046/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________