The Global Remotes Market is expected to grow by 73.85 mn units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period

Our report on the remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing sales of smart TVs, the availability of multifunctional gaming consoles, and the increasing number of pay-TV subscribers.



The remotes market is segmented as below:

By Application

• TVs

• Set-top boxes

• Gaming consoles



By Type

• Standard

• Motion controlled

• Voice controlled



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of low-power remotes and the introduction of voice-controlled tv remotes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the remotes market covers the following areas:

• Remotes market sizing

• Remotes market forecast

• Remotes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remotes market vendors that include Bose Corp., Crestron Electronics Inc., dreamgear LLC, Dusun Electron Ltd., Infrared Remote Solutions Inc., Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Reliable Technologies, Remote Solution Co. Ltd., ruwido austria GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Universal Electronics Inc., Wybor, Koninklijke Philips NV, and SMK Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



