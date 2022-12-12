The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow by $756.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921229/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthopedic prosthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects, the availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics, and the growing number of amputation surgeries and focus on restoring mobility and independence among amputees.



The orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics

• Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics



By Technology

• Conventional

• Electric-powered

• Hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on customized orthopedic prosthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of mind-controlled humonics and growing demand for myoelectric prosthetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthopedic prosthetics market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic prosthetics market sizing

• Orthopedic prosthetics market forecast

• Orthopedic prosthetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic prosthetics market vendors that include Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the orthopedic prosthetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

