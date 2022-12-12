Maha Energy AB announces that its sale of a participating interest in Oman's Block 70 has been approved by the Omani authorities

English Swedish

Maha Energy AB is pleased to announce that its sale of a 35% participating interest in Oman's Block 70 to Mafraq Energy LLC has been approved by the Omani authorities, following the issuance of Royal Decree 74/2022.

Block 70 which covers an area of 639 km2 is an onshore block that includes the shallow undeveloped Mafraq heavy oil field. The Block is located in the middle of the oil producing Ghaba Salt Basin in the central part of Oman.



Following the completion of the transaction, Maha will retain 65% participating interest and will remain the operator of Block 70. Information regarding the agreement was previously published by Maha through a press release on 8 August 2022.

