Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 295,282 98.99 3,000 1.01 0 0 0 2 258,552 88.96 3,000 1.03 29,080 10.01 7,650 3 261,612 89.08 3,000 1.02 29,080 9.90 4,590 4 295,282 98.99 3,000 1.01 0 0 0 5 295,282 98.99 3,000 1.01 0 0 0 6 292,222 98.98 3,000 1.02 0 0 3,060 7 267,222 89.59 3,000 1.01 28,060 9.41 0 8 270,282 90.61 3,000 1.01 25,000 8.38 0 9 267,222 89.59 3,000 1.01 28,060 9.41 0 10 270,282 90.61 3,000 1.01 25,000 8.38 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 41,127,110‬‬‬ as at 12 December 2022, 0.72% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66



