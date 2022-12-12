New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight Report: 38+ Emerging Therapies and Treatment Outlook | DelveInsight

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is an aggressive and uncommon type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Genetic research has led to improving understanding of disease and thus opened huge opportunities in research for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment. There are several companies developing the potential therapies for the treatment of PTCL including: Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Secura Bio, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics.

DelveInsight’s 'Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline PTCL therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 38+ pipeline therapies for PTCL treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for PTCL treatment. Key PTCL companies such as Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for PTCL to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for PTCL to improve the treatment landscape. Promising peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Golidocitinib, Tenalisib, AZD4573, COPIKTRA, Zarnestra, Tislelizumab, ONUREG, AFM13, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Tolinapant, Nanatinostat, AUTO4, CFT7455, KT-333, ST-001, Zabinostat, MT-101, Geptanolimab, Duvelisib, STI-3031, Nivolumab, Linperlisib, ONO-4685, LB1901, CD4 CAR T cell therapy, Tipifarnib, CD30.CAR-T, Pembrolizumab, Carfilzomib, Copanlisib, SHR 2554, DT 2216, and others.

and others. In November 2022 , Affimed N.V. and Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. announced a new strategic partnership to jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialize a combination therapy comprised of Affimed’s Innate Cell Engager (ICE) AFM13 and Artiva’s cord blood-derived, cryopreserved off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell product candidate, AB-101 . Affimed submitted a pre-IND meeting request for the AFM13 and AB-101 co-administered c ombination therapy to the FDA requesting feedback on the clinical trial design in relapsed/refractory (r/r) Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) with an exploratory arm evaluating the combination in r/r CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and a potential path to registration. FDA responded to this request and guided to provide feedback by Q1 2023 .

, announced a new to jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialize a combination therapy comprised of Affimed’s Innate Cell Engager (ICE) and Artiva’s cord blood-derived, cryopreserved off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell product candidate, . Affimed submitted a pre-IND meeting request for the AFM13 and AB-101 co-administered c to the on the clinical trial design in relapsed/refractory (r/r) Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) with an exploratory arm evaluating the combination in r/r CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and a potential path to registration. FDA responded to this request and guided to provide . MT-101 is being developed for the treatment of relapsed and refractory CD5-expressing T-cell lymphomas. In October 2022 , Myeloid Therapeutics , announced that the US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to MT-101 in patients with refractory or relapsed CD5+ peripheral T cell lymphoma. Once Myeloid establishes the recommended Phase II dose, a Phase II trial will be initiated to support registration in this patient population.

is being developed for the treatment of relapsed and refractory CD5-expressing T-cell lymphomas. In , , announced that the US Food and Drug Administration granted to MT-101 in patients with refractory or relapsed CD5+ peripheral T cell lymphoma. Once Myeloid establishes the recommended Phase II dose, a Phase II trial will be initiated to support registration in this patient population. In September 2022 , Yingli Pharma announced that the first patient had been dosed in a phase II trial looking at a drug to treat peripheral T cell lymphomas – a heterogenous group of generally aggressive neoplasms. The patients were being dosed with linperlisib – a potent inhibitor of the delta isoform of PI3 kinase in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T/NK cell lymphoma. This single-arm Phase II study will evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered linperlisib under a strategic collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

, announced that the first patient had been dosed in a trial looking at a drug to treat peripheral T cell lymphomas – a heterogenous group of generally aggressive neoplasms. The patients were being – a potent inhibitor of the delta isoform of PI3 kinase in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T/NK cell lymphoma. This single-arm Phase II study will evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered linperlisib under a with The In September 2022 , the European Commission granted an orphan drug designation to nanatinostat and valganciclovir (Nana-val) for use as a potential therapeutic option in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Nanatinostat is selective for certain isoforms of class I HDACs, which is a key component of producing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)–associated malignancies. The agent is under investigation in combination with valganciclovir.

, the granted an to (Nana-val) for use as a potential therapeutic option in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Nanatinostat is selective for certain isoforms of class I HDACs, which is a key component of producing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)–associated malignancies. The agent is under In June 2022, Kymera Therapeutics announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation to KT-333 for the treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL). KT-333 is a first-in-class degrader of the transcriptional regulator STAT3. STAT3 activation has been shown to be a key modulator of disease in PTCL, and there are currently no approved therapies for PTCL that target this pathway.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in PTCL treatment drugs @Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage PTCL drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the PTCL clinical trial landscape.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Overview

PTCL is a type of aggressive lymphoma that originates in mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells. It is responsible for 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide. The WHO classification system identifies PTCL subtypes and categorizes the disorders as nodal, extranodal, or leukemic. Except for anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive ALCL, most PTCL subtypes, including PTCL-NOS, AITL, ALCL, enteropathy-type T-cell lymphoma, and extranodal NK cell/T-cell lymphoma, are aggressive lymphomas with 5-year survival rates of less than 30%.

Although the exact peripheral T-cell lymphoma causes are unknown, it has been linked to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) or human T-cell leukemia virus-1 exposure (HTLV-1). PTCL symptoms in patients are similar to those seen in other aggressive lymphoid tumors.

The current PTCL treatment includes both nonsurgical and surgical regimens, with the nonsurgical phase involving physical therapy and medications. On the other hand, surgical protocols have various surgical procedures such as discectomy or microdiscectomy, laminectomy, or laminotomy.





Find out more about PTCL treatment drugs @Drugs for PTCL Treatment

A snapshot of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AZD-4205 Dizal Pharmaceutical Phase II Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral Valemetostat Daiichi Sankyo Phase II Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 protein inhibitors; Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors Oral Duvelisib Secura Bio Phase II Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors; Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors Oral AFM13 Affimed Therapeutics Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell stimulants Intravenous AUTO4 Autolus Limited Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous Tolinapant Astex Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors; X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors Oral KT-333 Kymera Therapeutics Phase I Proteolysis; STAT3 transcription factor modulators Intravenous DT2216 Dialectic Therapeutics Preclinical Antineoplastics; Chlorobenzenes; Fluorinated hydrocarbons; Piperazines; Pyrrolidines; Small molecules; Sulfonamides; Thiazoles NA TAA13 CAR T PersonGen Biotherapeutics Preclinical Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral

Learn more about the emerging peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline therapies @PTCL Clinical Trials

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of peripheral T-cell lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral, Intramuscular, Intra-tumoral

Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral, Intramuscular, Intra-tumoral Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibodies, Immunoglobulins, Small molecules, Pyrimidines, Proteins and Peptides

: Monoclonal antibodies, Immunoglobulins, Small molecules, Pyrimidines, Proteins and Peptides Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 protein inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, CXCL12 protein inhibitors, Farnesyltranstransferase inhibitors, Antimetabolites, DNA methylation inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Natural killer cell stimulants

Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 protein inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, CXCL12 protein inhibitors, Farnesyltranstransferase inhibitors, Antimetabolites, DNA methylation inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Natural killer cell stimulants Key Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies : Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others.

: Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others. Key Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Golidocitinib, Tenalisib, AZD4573, COPIKTRA, Zarnestra, Tislelizumab, ONUREG, AFM13, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Tolinapant, Nanatinostat, AUTO4, CFT7455, KT-333, ST-001, Zabinostat, MT-101, Geptanolimab, Duvelisib, STI-3031, Nivolumab, Linperlisib, ONO-4685, LB1901, CD4 CAR T cell therapy, Tipifarnib, CD30.CAR-T, Pembrolizumab, Carfilzomib, Copanlisib, SHR 2554, DT 2216, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for PTCL treatment; visit @PTCL Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 AZD-4205: Dizal Pharmaceuticals 9. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9.1 AUTO4: Autolus Limited 10. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the peripheral T-cell lymphoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @PTCL Medications

Related Reports

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key peripheral T-cell lymphoma companies including Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Verastem, Inc., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., among others.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted peripheral T-cell lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies, including Wellness Pharma, Seagen, Soligenix, 4SC AG, among others.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies including Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Kyowa Kirin, Medivir, among others.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key Non-Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Roche, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, ACD Therapeutics, among others.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Non-Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Roche, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, ACD Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Report | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight

For more insights, browse through our latest blog on Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn