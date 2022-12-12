The Global Scented Candles Market is expected to grow by $758.83 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scented Candles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793456/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the scented candles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investment in household interiors, growing home decor market, and diversified product portfolio of key vendors.



The scented candles market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Container-based

• Pillars

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing emergence of customized home fragrance candles as one of the prime reasons driving the scented candles market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of e-commerce market and increase in popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) method and the localization of oil ingredient sourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the scented candles market covers the following areas:

• Scented candles market sizing

• Scented candles market forecast

• Scented candles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scented candles market vendors that include Archipelago, Bolsius International BV, Conscious Candle Co., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diptyque Distribution LLC, GALA GROUP GMBH, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Lalique Group SA, MVP Group International Inc., NEST Fragrances, Paddywax LLC, Prolitec, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ScentAir Technologies LLC, Seda France, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Welburn Candles Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., and S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. Also, the scented candles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________