The Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market is expected to grow by $4,709.07 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the military aerial refueling tanker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by joint development/acquisition approaches, shift toward next-generation long-range strike platform, and measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.



The military aerial refueling tanker market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Probe-and-drogue

• Boom-and-receptacle



By Type

• Manned

• Unmanned



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investments in multi-layered air defense networks as one of the prime reasons driving the military aerial refueling tanker market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of VTOL aerial refueling tankers and the implementation of additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military aerial refueling tanker market covers the following areas:

• Military aerial refueling tanker market sizing

• Military aerial refueling tanker market forecast

• Military aerial refueling tanker market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military aerial refueling tanker market vendors that include Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec, Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Liebherr International AG. Also, the military aerial refueling tanker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

