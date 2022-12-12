The Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market is expected to grow by $69,980.26 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611133/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by flexible pricing schemes, lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities, and growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage.



The automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Embedded UBI

• App-based UBI



By Pricing Scheme

• PHYD

• PAYD

• MHYD



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further developments in UBI and growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive usage-based insurance market covers the following areas:

• Automotive usage-based insurance market sizing

• Automotive usage-based insurance market forecast

• Automotive usage-based insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive usage-based insurance market vendors that include Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc. Also, the automotive usage-based insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



