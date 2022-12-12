The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is expected to grow by $12286.48 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405219/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing penetration of automotive electronics, Increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and Increasing use of advanced materials for wire harnesses.



The automotive wiring harness market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chassis

• Engine

• HVAC

• Sensors

• Body



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of wire harnesses in EV sector and growing application in automotive powertrains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive wiring harness market vendors that include Aptiv, Assembly Solutions Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Eugen Forschner GmbH, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Precision Cable Assemblies LLC, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Corp., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp. Also, the automotive wiring harness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

