The Global All-terrain Vehicle Market is expected to grow by $1660.92 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the all-terrain vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications, increasing demand for ATVs for recreational and adventurous sports activities, and the rising demand for ATVs.



The all-terrain vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Engine Capacity

• 400cc-800cc

• Below 400cc

• Above 800cc



By Application

• Recreational

• Sports

• Agriculture

• Military and defense



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of ATV experience zones as one of the prime reasons driving the all-terrain vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing penetration of CVT systems in ATVs and advances in autonomous ATVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all-terrain vehicle market vendors that include BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd. Also, the all-terrain vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

