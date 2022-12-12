The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $10204.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391089/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the lung cancer therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the heavy contribution of immunomodulators, the strong prevalence of lung cancer, and the increasing number of patient assistance programs.



The lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Therapy

• Targeted therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Chemotherapy



By Type

• NSCLC

• SCLC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of regenerative therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the lung cancer therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic alliances and the advent of protein biomarkers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lung cancer therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Lung cancer therapeutics market sizing

• Lung cancer therapeutics market forecast

• Lung cancer therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lung cancer therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galecto Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IOVANCE Biotherapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novartis AG, Parexel International Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Also, the lung cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

