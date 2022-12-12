AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2022

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 November YTD - NovemberBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgNov 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP8,26611,470-27.9 163,105200,768-18.882,707
 40 < 100 HP4,0554,542-10.7 60,96968,316-10.827,499
 100+ HP1,2781,2036.2 23,66520,87813.37,337
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors13,59917,215-21.0 247,739289,962-14.6117,543
4WD Farm Tractors1651547.1 2,9493,137-6.0311
Total Farm Tractors13,76417,369-20.8 250,688293,099-14.5117,854
Self-Prop Combines3142908.3 6,5355,64615.7670
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

