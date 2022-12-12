The Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow by $537.54 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391016/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the construction of data centers, reduction in power consumption by data centers, and the inclination toward data center liquid immersion cooling owing to rise in water scarcity.



The data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Large data centers

• Small

• mid-sized data centers



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing need to reduce carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in strategic alliances and the growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market covers the following areas:

• Data center liquid immersion cooling market sizing

• Data center liquid immersion cooling market forecast

• Data center liquid immersion cooling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center liquid immersion cooling market vendors that include Aecorsis BV, Chilldyne, Coolit Systems, DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL. Also, the data center liquid immersion cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

