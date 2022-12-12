The Global Boric Acid Market is expected to grow by $242.34 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boric Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346253/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the boric acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand from developing countries, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and an increase in demand from the glass industry.



The boric acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Glass and ceramics

• Agriculture

• Detergents

• Others



By End-user

• Industrial

• Household



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand from the renewable energy sector as one of the prime reasons driving the boric acid market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of boron-based nano-lubrication additives and an increase in global nuclear power capacity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the boric acid market covers the following areas:

• Boric acid market sizing

• Boric acid market forecast

• Boric acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boric acid market vendors that include 3M Co., American Borate Co., Avantor Inc., Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu, Gujarat Boron Derivatives Pvt. Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, Indo Borax and Chemicals Ltd., Innova Corporate India, Minera Santa Rita Srl, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Quiborax, Rio Tinto Ltd., SCL Italia Spa, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Chemical Co., The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. Also, the boric acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346253/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________