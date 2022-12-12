The Global Data-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow by $56.85 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.92% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340767/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the data-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing amount of data, increase in adoption of big data services in industries, and increased importance for data-as-a-Service in social media marketing.



The data-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Retail

• Telecom

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the data-as-a-service in blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the data-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for predictive analytics and the increasing importance of data-as-a-service in IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Data-as-a-service market sizing

• Data-as-a-service market forecast

• Data-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data-as-a-service market vendors that include 3 Step IT Group Oy, Accenture Plc, Bloomberg L.P, CHG-MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, CSI Leasing, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Econocom Group SE, Foxway, GreenFlex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telia Co. AB, and Wipro Ltd. Also, the data-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________