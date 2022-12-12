The Global Soft Drinks Market is expected to grow by $622.47 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340255/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the soft drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by hectic lifestyles and the need for instant energy, strengthening distribution networks and collaborations, and packaging innovations.



The soft drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Carbonated soft drinks

• Juices and juice concentrates

• Bottled water

• RTD tea and coffee

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for craft soft drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the soft drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of soft drinks as a mixer for alcoholic beverages and the prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the soft drinks market covers the following areas:

• Soft drinks market sizing

• Soft drinks market forecast

• Soft drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft drinks market vendors that include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Also, the soft drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



