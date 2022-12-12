The Global 5G Equipment Market is expected to grow by $56716.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 66.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251793/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5G equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities, the growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity, and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity.



The 5G equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Macrocell

• Small cell

• Others



By End-user

• Non-retail sector

• Retail sector



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing r and d and deployment of 5G network as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials and strategic collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 5G equipment market covers the following areas:

• 5G equipment market sizing

• 5G equipment market forecast

• 5G equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G equipment market vendors that include Airspan Networks Inc., Alpha Networks Inc., Altiostar, Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., Laird Connectivity, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the 5G equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________