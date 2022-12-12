The Global Smart Glass Market is expected to grow by $65.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Glass Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103803/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart glasses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of automation in industrial sector, increase in number of crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals.



The smart glasses market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Developer

• Commercial



By End-user

• Enterprise

• Individual



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the smart glasses market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of slam technology and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart glasses market covers the following areas:

• Smart glasses market sizing

• Smart glasses market forecast

• Smart glasses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glasses market vendors that include AGC Inc., Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Good Sky Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Iristick NV, MAD Gaze Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nreal Ltd., Optinvent, OXSIGHT Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., ThirdEye Gen Inc, Toshiba Corp., Vuzix Corp., Xinology Co. Ltd., and 3M Co. Also, the smart glasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

